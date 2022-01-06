Jharkhand urges Centre to facilitate faster delivery of genome sequencing report

Faced with delay in procuring genome sequencing reports owing to the absence of necessary equipment, the Jharkhand government has urged the Centre to link its sample collection centres and diagnostic laboratories with medical institutes that provide quick results, a top official said on Thursday.

Currently, samples are sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar, and reports take 40-45 days to arrive from there.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said Jharkhand was emerging as a state of concern along with Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Additional Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh told PTI that he sought to draw the Centre's attention to the problems faced by medical fraternity in the state due to the delay in report arrival.

''It is pertinent to mention here that the timely report shall help the state in planning its strategy to control the situation. Therefore, it is requested to tag Jharkhand with AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, NIBM, Kalyani, Kolkata or any other nearby laboratory, apart from ILS, Bhubaneshwar, to facilitate timely availability of results,'' Singh wrote.

Earlier, the state had demanded genome sequencing equipment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), stating that lack of such kit affects the entire course of treatment.

''I request you to provide required kit and equipment for genome sequencing at RIMS,'' state health minister Banna Gupta told Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during a recent online review meeting.

Jharkhand continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases with 3,553 people testing positive for the disease on Wednesday, up from 2,681 infections the day before.

At present, there are 10,990 active cases in the state.

