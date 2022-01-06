Left Menu

39 more NIT Hamirpur students test Covid positive

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-nine students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a district official said.

With this, 81 NIT Hamirpur students have been found infected with the coronavirus in the last two days. On Wednesday, 42 students of the institute were found COVID-19 positive.

Apart from the 39 NIT students, 23 other people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamirpur district on Thursday, the official said.

Two students of Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira and three other local students were also found positive, he added.

This has raised the number of active cases to 152 in the district.

He said that in all 489 samples were tested on Thursday and the results of 62 of them came out positive.

The number of total confirmed cases in the district has risen to 18,233 as against 17,772 recoveries, he added.

The results of more sampling will be known on Friday as the results of the RT-PCR sampling were still awaited as it takes much time to get their results.

Meanwhile, the NIT authorities have quarantined the fresh Covid cases on its premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

