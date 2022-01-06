No new Omicron case found in Gujarat; 39 more discharged

No new case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Gujarat on Thursday, while 39 patients infected with the strain were discharged during the day, said the state Health Department.

Gujarat reported over 4,200 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

A release from the Health Department said so far, 204 cases of the new strain have emerged in Gujarat, of which 151 patients have already been discharged, including 39 on Thursday.

Of these 39 Omicron patients, 34 recovered in Ahmedabad and five in Kheda district, the release said.

Notably, no Omicron patient has died in Gujarat so far.

The maximum number of Omicron cases, 93, have emerged in Ahmedabad city, followed by 30 in Vadodara city, 20 in Surat city, 18 in Anand district and 12 in Kheda district.

