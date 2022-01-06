196 healthcare workers at PGIMER, Chandigarh test COVID-19 positive over 10-day period

As many as 196 healthcare workers, including 87 doctors of PGIMER here, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection during the 10-day period from December 26 to January 4, the premier institute's officials said on Thursday.

Nearly all of them have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, they said, adding that they have mild symptoms and are in home isolation, while only one is hospitalised.

''From December 26 till January 4, 196 health workers have tested positive for Covid. These include 87 doctors,'' an official said.

Meanwhile, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to run physical OPDs only through an appointment system from January 10 to prevent exposing patients with comorbidities to COVID-19 infection.

''Around 8,000 patients are presently being attended to daily in various OPDs of PGIMER. This leads to a daily footfall of more than 20,000 individuals in the institute. Recent trends indicate that COVID-19 positivity rate may increase further,'' a statement issued by the institute said.

Overcrowding carries the risk of outbreaks of COVID-19 amongst patients, attendants and healthcare workers in OPD areas of the institute.

''Hence, it has been decided that tele-consultation will be used as the first point of contact between patients and doctors. Patients will be evaluated first through tele-consultation and only those requiring further evaluation and examination will be called to OPD by appointment from January 10.

''The primary objective underlying this decision of PGIMER is to prevent exposure of patients with comorbidities to COVD-19 infection. Hence, physical OPDs will only be run through the appointment system with effect from January 10,'' it said.

It also stated that these protocols will be followed in all OPDs of PGIMER-- New OPD, Advanced Eye Centre, Advanced Cardiac Centre, Advanced Paediatrics Centre, Drug Deaddiction Treatment Centre (DDTC) & Oral Health Sciences Centre (Dental OPD).

The institute has requested the public to come to OPDs with prior appointment only and ensure that only one attendant accompanies a given patient to the OPDs.

''This is absolutely vital to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infection in the community.

''All patients who have already been given appointments for various elective procedures/surgeries are requested to re-confirm the dates with their respective departments/consultants before arriving at the hospital,'' the statement added.

