Several MCD councillors test Covid positive

At least six ward councillors in two municipal corporations here have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Thursday.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal was also diagnosed with coronavirus infection on Wednesday and he is currently under home isolation.

Delhi is reporting a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, amid a scare of latest Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible.

''As of now, five East Delhi Municipal Corporation councillors have tested positive for Covid,'' a source said.

Mayor Aggarwal, however, said, the number could be a bit higher, as many other councillors have also ''reported sick'' or '' have symptoms''.

''As a councillor or any other public figure, we owe responsibility to the people who elect us. And, as a responsible citizen, if any councillor is Covid positive, he or she must make that information public, for safety of themselves and others, including those who may have come in contact with them on the past few days,'' the mayor told PTI.

Sources said a councillor in South Delhi Municipal Corporation has also tested positive for Covid.

Delhi has 272 wards -- 104 each in NDMC and SDMC and 64 in EDMC.

Several public figures, including politicians, ministers have tested positive for Covid in the span of last few days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on January 4 that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The national capital and the country at large is staring at an imminent third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a massive surge, Delhi on Thursday recorded 15,097 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and six deaths while the positivity rate mounted to 15.34 per cent, even as Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the situation in the city does not warrant a lockdown yet.

On Wednesday, 10,665 cases with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent, and eight deaths were recorded in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)