Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 149.57 crore

With more than 85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Thursday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 23:43 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 149.57 crore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With more than 85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Thursday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore. "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore (1,49,57,01,483) today. More than 85 lakh (85,32,595) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," Union Health Minister said in a release.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect various population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. The vaccination for the children aged 15-18 years began in the country on January 3. India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent. With 325 more fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 48,2876.

The country has reported 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global
3
Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022