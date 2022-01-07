Odisha health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Das said that he tested positive for the infection on Thursday and is currently in home isolation.

''I request all those who have come in physical contact with me in (the) last 3 days to get themselves tested,'' Das, who is asymptomatic, tweeted.

