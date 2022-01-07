Left Menu

Odisha health minister tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 07-01-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 11:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Das said that he tested positive for the infection on Thursday and is currently in home isolation.

''I request all those who have come in physical contact with me in (the) last 3 days to get themselves tested,'' Das, who is asymptomatic, tweeted.

