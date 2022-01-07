Left Menu

K'taka's Omicron tally at 333 with 107 fresh cases

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:58 IST
Karnataka on Friday reported 107 new cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus taking the total count to 333 in the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

''107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333,'' Sudhakar tweeted.

Health officials said the infected persons have been isolated.

It is not known whether the infected persons were symptomatic or asymptomatic.

