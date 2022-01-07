England's COVID R number estimate rises to 1.2 to 1.5

The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has risen to between 1.2 and 1.5, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, as daily cases hit record highs. An R number between 1.2 and 1.5 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 12 and 15 other people.

It is the first update to the R number since Dec 23, following a break for Christmas, when the range was 1.0 to 1.2. The daily growth of infections was estimated between +3% and +6%.

