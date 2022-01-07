Left Menu

England's COVID R number estimate rises to 1.2 to 1.5

The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has risen to between 1.2 and 1.5, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, as daily cases hit record highs. The daily growth of infections was estimated between +3% and +6%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has risen to between 1.2 and 1.5, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, as daily cases hit record highs. An R number between 1.2 and 1.5 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 12 and 15 other people.

It is the first update to the R number since Dec 23, following a break for Christmas, when the range was 1.0 to 1.2. The daily growth of infections was estimated between +3% and +6%.

