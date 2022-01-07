Left Menu

All store owners, staff at two South Delhi malls fully vaccinated under Delhi govt's campaign

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 23:51 IST
All store owners, staff at two South Delhi malls fully vaccinated under Delhi govt's campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Under the 'fully vaccinated market' campaign of the Delhi government, all shopkeepers and their staff at Select City Walk and DLF Avenue, Saket, in South Delhi, have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine jabs, officials said.

The two malls are the first to be certified as 'fully vaccinated markets' in the city with everyone working there getting double doses of the vaccine, said a senior district official.

The campaign has been launched to encourage those working there to get fully vaccinated, said a senior health department officer.

All the districts have been directed to identify markets there with high footfall and ensure everyone working there including the shopkeepers and their employees are fully vaccinated, said the officer.

Such markets are acknowledged by putting up posters declaring them as 'fully vaccinated markets' through banners put up by the district officials so people visit them without fear of catching infection while shopping, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
2
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
3
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022