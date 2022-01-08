UK says booster shots still protecting older people against Omicron

British health officials said on Friday that COVID-19 booster jabs were continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease from the Omicron coronavirus variant among older adults.

Around three months after receiving a third jab, protection against hospitalisation among those aged 65 and over remained at about 90%, the UK Health Security Agency said.

(Writing by William Schomberg)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)