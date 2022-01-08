Left Menu

Morocco authorizes Merck's molnupiravir for COVID-19

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-01-2022 03:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 03:27 IST
Morocco has authorized the emergency use of Merck &Co's molnupiravir medication for COVID-19 patients, Moroccan state news agency reported on Friday, quoting Bushra Maddah, the drugs chief at the country's health ministry.

The North African country reported 6,428 cases, and 13 deaths of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the overall numbers to 990,057 and 14,896, respectively.

