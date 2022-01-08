Morocco authorizes Merck's molnupiravir for COVID-19

Morocco has authorized the emergency use of Merck &Co's molnupiravir medication for COVID-19 patients, Moroccan state news agency reported on Friday, quoting Bushra Maddah, the drugs chief at the country's health ministry.

The North African country reported 6,428 cases, and 13 deaths of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the overall numbers to 990,057 and 14,896, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)