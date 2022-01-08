Left Menu

Mexico's COVID-19 deaths surpass 300,000, new cases jump

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-01-2022 07:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 07:10 IST
Mexico's official COVID-19 death toll breached the 300,000 mark on Friday, as the number of new cases jumped, figures published by the health ministry showed.

Mexico registered 28,023 new COVID-19 cases and 168 additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,083,118 and the death toll to 300,101, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

