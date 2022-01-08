Mexico's COVID-19 deaths surpass 300,000, new cases jump

Mexico's official COVID-19 death toll breached the 300,000 mark on Friday, as the number of new cases jumped, figures published by the health ministry showed.

Mexico registered 28,023 new COVID-19 cases and 168 additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,083,118 and the death toll to 300,101, the data showed.

