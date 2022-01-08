Left Menu

Over 2 crore children in 15-18 age group vaccinated with first dose so far: Mandaviya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 11:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Over 2 crore teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of the inoculation drive being launched for children, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

With the administration of more than 90 lakh (90,59,360) vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the cumulative number in the country has exceeded 150.61 crores (150,61,92,903), according to provisional reports updated till 7 am. ''Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children,'' Mandaviya tweeted.

According to health ministry officials, over 91 percent of the adult population of the country has received at least one dose of the vaccine while more than 66 percent have been vaccinated with both doses.

