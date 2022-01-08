Covid test mandatory for availing treatment in HP's Hamirpur hospitals

Covid test has been made mandatory for availing treatment for any ailment in hospitals of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, a district health official said.

This order has been issued in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the district in general and educational institutions in particular.

Hamirpur Medical College Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Ramesh Chauhan said that the new order has led to detection of more positive cases during the last two days and it will help the department to contain the virus spreading in the community.

The number of active cases that had gone below 50 in the district last week has gone up to 233 on Friday.

