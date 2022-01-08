Left Menu

Puducherry steps up surveillance at border points amid rising COVID-19 cases

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-01-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 21:18 IST
Puducherry steps up surveillance at border points amid rising COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry administration on Saturday decided to strengthen its border surveillance as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid rising cases of Omicron variant.

In a press release, District Collector E Vallavan said a joint meeting of officials of the Revenue, Health, Police and Local Administration departments was held earlier in the day to decide several measures to keep vigil on the spread of the virus.

He said the preventive measures discussed and decided at the meeting, included enforcement of steps with immediate effect to strengthen surveillance at the border points by teams comprising health officials and the police.

This measure was aimed at ensuring entry of people into Puducherry with at least one dose of vaccination against COVID-19 and also for identification of people with symptoms.

The entry points from Tamil Nadu to Puducherry are from Dindivanam, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Marakkanam (ECR segment).

Vallavan said officials of the Revenue, Local Administration, Labour, Health, Police and Municipalities would conduct joint inspections to keep close vigil on hotels, malls, market places, theatres and gatherings at the marriage celebrations.

The inspection team would ensure that there was adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. If they find any lapse of shortcoming in following the safety norms, the officials would seal the premises particularly with repeated violations.

Vallavan said all commercial establishments should ensure that hand sanitisers and thermal scanners were in place on their premises and there should be markings for social distancing by customers.

The collector said hotels, lodges and restaurants should also introduce necessary changes in system of booking for accommodation to ensure that only vaccinated people check in to the rooms.

Vallavan said the administration had launched several preventive measures as there was a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry.

The Union Territory has been witnessing a continued rise in the number of cases. The cases stood at 280 on Saturday and Puducherry region alone accounted for 234 cases out of the new infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022