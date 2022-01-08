Link COVID-19 curbs to hospital bed occupancy, not positivity rate: Goa Expert Committee

The Goa government's Expert Committee on COVID-19 on Saturday recommended that outbreak curbs should be linked to hospital admissions rather than the earlier practice of basing it on the positivity rate (infections per 100 tests).

The committee, which met during the day under acting Dean of Goa Medical College Dr Wiseman Pinto, pointed out that positivity rate was high but the number of people getting admitted in hospitals for the infection was low.

A committee member said lockdown should be imposed if the hospital bed occupancy crosses 50 per cent.

He said the committee will meet every week till the positivity rate in the state goes down.

