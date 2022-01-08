Left Menu

3,643 new Covid cases in Punjab, 2 more die; positivity rate rises to 14.64 pc

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 23:29 IST
3,643 new Covid cases in Punjab, 2 more die; positivity rate rises to 14.64 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab reported 3,643 fresh infections on Saturday, while two more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the case count to 6,17,536 and the death toll to 16,665 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The state had witnessed 2,901 infections on Friday.

The positivity rate climbed to 14.64 per cent from 11.75 per cent on Friday.

The number of active cases jumped to 12,614 from 9,425 on Friday.

Patiala once again accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases with 840 new infections.

Among other districts, Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar registered 563, 561, 346 and 342 cases respectively.

A total of 369 more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,88,257 in the state, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 541 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 67,755.

The toll stood at 1,080 while the positivity rate was 13.90 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 1,794 while the number of recoveries was 64,881.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
2
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, coming end of Omicron surge; CDC doesn't yet see signal Omicron variant more severe in young kids and more

Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, comin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022