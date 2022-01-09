Left Menu

Brazil has 49,303 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, 115 COVID-19 deaths -ministry

The South American country has now registered 22,499,525 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 619,937, according to ministry data. Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll trails only the United States and Russia, according to Reuters calculations.

Brazil has had 49,303 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 115 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Saturday. The South American country has now registered 22,499,525 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 619,937, according to ministry data.

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll trails only the United States and Russia, according to Reuters calculations. Since a hacker attack on Dec. 10, some ministry databases have been offline, affecting monitoring of the pandemic.

