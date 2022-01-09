Chhattisgarh PHE minister tests positive for coronavirus

Chhattisgarh Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Guru Rudra Kumar on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation. With this, two state cabinet ministers have so far contracted the viral infection this month.

''On noticing the symptoms of Covid, I got myself tested for the infection. My report came out positive. I am fine as of now and undergoing treatment in home isolation on the advice of doctors," Rudra Kumar tweeted.

"I appeal to all those who came in contact with me in the recent past to get themselves tested,'' he added. On January 2, state Health Minister T S Singh Deo had tested positive for the infection. Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 3,455 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state's infection tally to 10,20,811, while four deaths took the toll to 13,613, an official earlier said.

Since January 1 this year, the state has reported 12,624 new cases of the viral infection, as per official data.

In view of the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, night curfew has been imposed in several districts of Chhattisgarh, including capital Raipur, while rallies, processions and other public events have been banned across the state.

