Kerala logs 6,238 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Kerala reported 6,238 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 21:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 6,238 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, there are 34,902 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

2,390 people have recovered from the infection. As many as 30 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 49,591. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

