Brazil has 24,382 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, 44 COVID-19 deaths -ministry

The South American country has now registered 22,523,907 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 619,981, according to ministry data. Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll trails only the United States and Russia, according to Reuters calculations.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 03:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 03:20 IST
Brazil has had 24,382 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 44 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Since a hacker attack on Dec. 10, some ministry databases have been offline, affecting monitoring of the pandemic.

