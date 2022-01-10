Left Menu

232 cops in Pune infected with COVID-19 in one week

Only two police personnel are currently admitted in hospital, while the remaining are in home isolation, the official said.Out of these 232 infected people, over 30 are police officers and the remaining are other personnel, he said.Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pune in March 2020, a total of 2,670 police personnel have so far tested positive for the infection, he said.On Sunday, Pune reported 6,464 new COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 19 per cent, taking the districts infection tally to 11,90,140, as per official figures.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 14:36 IST
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Pune, 232 police personnel have contracted the infection here in Maharashtra since January 3 this year, an official said on Monday. Only two police personnel are currently admitted in hospital, while the remaining are in home isolation, the official said.

''Out of these 232 infected people, over 30 are police officers and the remaining are other personnel,'' he said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pune in March 2020, a total of 2,670 police personnel have so far tested positive for the infection, he said.

On Sunday, Pune reported 6,464 new COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 19 per cent, taking the district's infection tally to 11,90,140, as per official figures. In an order issued on Sunday night, the Pune police imposed night curfew in the city limits between 11 pm and 5 am. They also prohibited the assembly of five or more people between 5 am and 11 pm in the city.

