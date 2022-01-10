Left Menu

10-01-2022
Minister asks to facilitate use of Railway hospitals and health infrastructure for public
In context of recent surge in COVID cases across the country, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, directed the senior officials of various Railway zones and divisions to facilitate use of Railway hospitals and health infrastructure for general public. Shri V K Tripathi, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, Board Members and senior officials of the Ministry of Railways along with General Managers (GMs) & Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all Zonal Railways/PUs joined the meeting virtually.

In the review meeting, Shri Vaishnaw examined the following aspects related to COVID Preparedness:

Railway Hospital Infrastructure

Paediatric Ward functioning

Vaccination- Vaccination of Children and staff of Railways including provisioning of booster dose to frontline workers of Railways

Availability of medicines, oxygen supply, zeolite stock and other necessary medical support and functioning of ventilators, Liquid Medical Oxygen Tanks, and other equipment which is critical in COVID treatment

Commissioning of Oxygen Plants (out of total sanctioned oxygen plants, 78 have already been commissioned and 17 are yet to be commissioned)

Creating awareness:

Increasing the frequency of announcements at Railway stations about masking up, sanitisation of hands and other precautionary measures

Discouraging entry of people without mask at Railway stations

Running drives to promote wearing of mask and other precautionary measures

To review the running of special stations for/to in case of emergency and/or sudden surge in number of passengers/migrants at Railway stations during current situation of COVID

