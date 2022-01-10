Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda tests positive for coronavirus

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Nadda said he has isolated himself on the advise of doctors and urged those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the virus. He underwent the test after having some symptoms for the disease and added that he has been feeling alright.

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Nadda said he has isolated himself on the advise of doctors and urged those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the virus. He underwent the test after having some symptoms for the disease and added that he has been feeling alright. India has been seeing a surge in the number of infections as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus fuels the spread.

