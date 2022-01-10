Left Menu

Guj: 67 including 31 students of IIM-A tested positive for coronavirus in last 10 days

The dashboard was set up on September 1, 2020.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:57 IST
Amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, 67 people, including 31 students, of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) tested positive for coronavirus over the last ten days in addition to seven people who were found infected on Monday.

As per the IIM-A's dashboard, which displays the number of tests conducted and the number of positive cases per day, the samples of all seven returned positive on Monday.

During the last ten days, a total of 892 COVID-19 tests covering the institute's faculty members, students, staff, community members and contractual staff were conducted, of which 67 tested positive, as per the dashboard.

Of the total 67 active cases in the IIM-A campus, 31 are students, eight faculty members, two on-campus, and eight off-campus staff members, and 18 community members.

Since September 2020, a total of 532 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the IIM-A campus, of which 465 have recovered. The dashboard was set up on September 1, 2020. A large number of cases are of students. Since September 2020, 9,171 tests have been conducted at IIM-A, as per the dashboard.

