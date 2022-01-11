25 widows from Vrindavan's 'Mahila Ashray Sadan' test positive for Covid

As many as 25 widows from the 'Mahila Ashray Sadan' in Vrindavan tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, officials said.

Overall, the district reported 240 new infections, most of them detected in random testing, according to Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team here.

He said 25 widows from the ‘Mahila Ashray Sadan’ Vrindavan were also found infected, taking to 58 the tally of cases in the Ashram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)