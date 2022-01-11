India reports 168,063 new COVID-19 infections
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-01-2022
India reported 168,063 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, less than the figure of 179,723 the previous day, the health ministry said.
Deaths rose by 277 to 484,213, while the tally of infections reached 35.88 million.
