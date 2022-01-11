Left Menu

India reports 168,063 new COVID-19 infections

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-01-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 09:03 IST
India reports 168,063 new COVID-19 infections
India reported 168,063 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, less than the figure of 179,723 the previous day, the health ministry said.

Deaths rose by 277 to 484,213, while the tally of infections reached 35.88 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

