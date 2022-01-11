The United States reported a record 1.35 million new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily total for any country in the world, while other nations moved to vaccinate kids and companies sought booster mandates as part of reopening plans. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in France rose by 767 to 22,749 on Monday, the biggest increase since April 2021. * Poland's total COVID-19 death toll has passed 100,000, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

* Spain's government is working on rules to limit the retail price of antigen tests for COVID-19 after shortages were reported in many pharmacies last month. AMERICAS

* Americans who purchase FDA-approved, over-the-counter COVID-19 diagnostic tests would be able to get the cost reimbursed under their health insurance plans from Saturday, the White House said. * Facebook parent Meta Platforms delayed its U.S. office reopening date and mandated COVID-19 booster shots for employees returning to the office, joining the growing list of companies revamping reopening plans.

* Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union-backed ending walkout over COVID-19 fears in an agreement it said would boost safeguards. * From delayed ambulances to police shortages, Canadian public agencies hit hard by COVID-19 worker absences have cut back on service, rearranged staff, or warned the public that emergency responses may be disrupted.

* Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced he had contracted COVID-19 for a second time, saying he had a mild case and would keep working in isolation until he had recovered. * Chile, one of the world's fastest movers on COVID-19 vaccines, started its campaign to give fourth doses to immunocompromised people.

* Peru reported an all-time high of 70,000 COVID-19 infections in the first week of January. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Despite Omicron concerns, Beijing will not adjust its COVID-19 prevention measures for the Winter Olympics unless there are many cases inside the "closed-loop". * China ordered the cancellation of more than two dozen scheduled flights from the United States in recent weeks.

* Hong Kong will shut kindergartens and primary schools and start offering COVID-19 vaccines for children from the age of five, the city's leader said. ** Hong Kong's international airport is set to ban transit by passengers from designated high-risk countries, according to a media report.

* The northern Chinese city of Tianjin said its latest coronavirus outbreak had reached a total of 40 confirmed cases by Tuesday morning, as it battles the Omicron variant that has already been detected in at least two other provinces. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was in good health. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* High levels of T-cells from common cold coronaviruses can provide protection against COVID-19, a study found, which could inform approaches for second-generation vaccines. * Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant is likely needed and his company could have one ready to launch by March.

* Merck's COVID-19 oral pill molnupiravir has a mechanism of action that can work against Omicron and any other variant, a company executive said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The money Switzerland is spending to cushion the blow of the pandemic could reach around 35 billion Swiss francs ($37.75 billion) this year since the start of the pandemic, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Monday.

