France will register Tuesday a record 350,000+ daily new COVID infections - minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday France would announce more than 350,000 daily new COVID-19 cases later on the day, which would be a new record.

"There will be at least 353,000", Veran said during a parliamentary hearing.

The precedent record of 332,252 daily new cases was set Jan 5.

