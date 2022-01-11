Left Menu

Record 1,550 fresh Covid cases in HP, active ones 5,476

Besides, 258 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,25,462, he said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:40 IST
Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 1,550 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of active cases to 5,476 from 4,186 and total number of infections till date to 2,34,835, a Health Department official said.

The Covid toll, however, remained pegged at 3,867 as no death was reported on Tuesday, he added. The highest number of 325 new cases were found in Kangra, followed by 287 in Solan, 270 in Hamirpur, 153 in Shimla, 148 in Mandi, 117 in Una, 89 in Kullu, 73 in Bilaspur, 47 in Sirmaur, 27 in Chamba, 12 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti, he added. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 5,476 from 4,186 on Monday, the official said.

Besides, 258 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,25,462, he said.

