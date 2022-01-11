Italy reports 220,532 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 294 deaths

Italy reported record 220,532 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, against 101,762 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 294 from 227. Italy has registered 139,559 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and has reported 7.77 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 17,067 on Tuesday, up from 16,340 a day earlier. There were 185 admissions to intensive care units, against 114 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,677 from a previous 1,606.

About 1.37 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the last day, compared with a previous 612,821, the health ministry said.

