France reports daily record of almost 370,000 COVID-19 cases

France on Tuesday reported 368,149 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally of the pandemic.

The previous high of 332,252 was set on Jan. 5, since when France - where highly contagious Omicron has become the dominant variant - has recorded two more days above 300,000. The seven-day moving average of new cases rose to over 280,000 on Tuesday.

By mid-January, the government aims to introduce a vaccine pass that will make inoculation mandatory for anyone wanting to go to restaurants or attend indoor events. Until now, proof of vaccination or a recent negative test have been sufficient.

