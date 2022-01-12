Austria's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, newspaper says
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 12-01-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 13:56 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Austria's daily new coronavirus infections have risen to a new record of 18,427, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Wednesday as cases have been surging because of the spread of the extremely contagious Omicron variant.
Daily figures are due to be published later on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
