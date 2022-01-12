Left Menu

Austria's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, newspaper says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 12-01-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 13:56 IST
Austria's daily new coronavirus infections have risen to a new record of 18,427, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Wednesday as cases have been surging because of the spread of the extremely contagious Omicron variant.

Daily figures are due to be published later on Wednesday.

