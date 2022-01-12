Left Menu

Dharmendra receives COVID-19 booster dose

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Wednesday said he took the Covid-19 precaution dose and also urged others eligible to go for it.In a Twitter post, the 86-year-old star shared a 35 second-long video clip in which he can be seen receiving a booster shot from a team of doctors at his residence.Taking the booster and everyone must take it.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 14:15 IST
Dharmendra receives COVID-19 booster dose
Dharmendra Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Wednesday said he took the Covid-19 precaution dose and also urged others eligible to go for it.

In a Twitter post, the 86-year-old star shared a 35 second-long video clip in which he can be seen receiving a booster shot from a team of doctors at his residence.

"Taking the booster and everyone must take it. It didn't hurt. But do continue to wear masks. Thank you to all the doctors," he said in the video.

"Friends, humble request please take the booster dose," he captioned the clip.

Dharmendra, who will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'', was fully vaccinated last April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 last year announced the administration of precautionary doses for healthcare and frontline workers and people above 60 years of age, who have comorbidities, will also have the option to take the booster dose on a recommendation from doctors starting January 10.

India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022