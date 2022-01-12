Dharmendra receives COVID-19 booster dose

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Wednesday said he took the Covid-19 precaution dose and also urged others eligible to go for it.

In a Twitter post, the 86-year-old star shared a 35 second-long video clip in which he can be seen receiving a booster shot from a team of doctors at his residence.

"Taking the booster and everyone must take it. It didn't hurt. But do continue to wear masks. Thank you to all the doctors," he said in the video.

"Friends, humble request please take the booster dose," he captioned the clip.

Dharmendra, who will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'', was fully vaccinated last April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 last year announced the administration of precautionary doses for healthcare and frontline workers and people above 60 years of age, who have comorbidities, will also have the option to take the booster dose on a recommendation from doctors starting January 10.

India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)