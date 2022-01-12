Left Menu

Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases at almost 78,000

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-01-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Turkey recorded 77,722 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

There were 145 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

