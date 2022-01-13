Japan's Osaka expects 2,400 new coronavirus cases -media

Japan's western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 2,400 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, media cited the governor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, as saying.

Wednesday's 1,711 cases in Osaka and 2,198 new infections in Tokyo, the capital, were the highest levels since early September. Researchers estimate that Tokyo's daily infections are likely to exceed 10,000 by the end of January, a municipal presentation showed on Thursday.

