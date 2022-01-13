Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 11:12 IST
Japan's Osaka expects 2,400 new coronavirus cases -media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Japan's western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 2,400 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, media cited the governor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, as saying.

Wednesday's 1,711 cases in Osaka and 2,198 new infections in Tokyo, the capital, were the highest levels since early September. Researchers estimate that Tokyo's daily infections are likely to exceed 10,000 by the end of January, a municipal presentation showed on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

