Punjab: AAP MLA Aman Arora tests positive for COVID-19
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aman Arora on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Sunam legislator urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the infection.
"I've tested +tive for Covid. No symptoms at all. Absolutely feeling fit & fine. Still going in for Home Quarantine. All those who came in my contact in these days, please get yourself tested," he said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fit &
- Aman Arora
- Covid
- Punjab Aam
- Home Quarantine
Advertisement