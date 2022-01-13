Left Menu

Punjab: AAP MLA Aman Arora tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:55 IST
Punjab: AAP MLA Aman Arora tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aman Arora on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sunam legislator urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the infection.

"I've tested +tive for Covid. No symptoms at all. Absolutely feeling fit & fine. Still going in for Home Quarantine. All those who came in my contact in these days, please get yourself tested," he said in a tweet.

