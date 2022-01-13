Left Menu

Nagpur registers 2,086 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:08 IST
Nagpur district on Thursday registered 2,086 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 5,02,905, while one more death linked to the infection pushed the toll 10,125, an official said.

The eastern Maharashtra district had registered 1,461 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday and its daily count has now crossed the 2,000-mark.

As many as 13,693 swab samples were tested and 470 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours following recovery, the official said.

There are now 7,303 active COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, he added.

