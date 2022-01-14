Left Menu

India reports 264,202 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 09:28 IST
India reports 264,202 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.58 million, the federal health ministry said on Friday.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 315, with total mortalities now at 485,350, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

