Left Menu

More than one crore people performed Surya Namaskar globally: Govt

In his inaugural address, the Union minister said that sun worship is done through Surya Namaskar to improve physical and mental well-being.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:20 IST
More than one crore people performed Surya Namaskar globally: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayush Ministry observed 'Surya Namaskar for vitality' on Friday in which more than one crore people from across the world, including India, performed the 'yoga asanas' to keep themselves safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said. The programme was launched virtually by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and MoS for Ayush Munjapara Mahendrabhai as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. In his inaugural address, the Union minister said that sun worship is done through Surya Namaskar to improve physical and mental well-being. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Yoga and Surya Namaskar are being promoted for the health of mankind, the minister said, according to the statement.

Munjapara said that research on Surya Namaskar has demonstrated that the exercise builds immunity and keeps the body fit.

On this occasion, Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and many other notable personalities joined the programme.

Ramdev said Yoga means to unite people and they were doing the same by uniting so many people to perform Surya Namaskar together.

Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation, said performing sun salutations daily improves physical and psychological health, the statement said.

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) director Ishwar Basavareddy said Surya Namaskar plays a big role in strengthening the respiratory system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022