Omicron has 1/3 reduced risk of hospitalisation compared to Delta - UK researchers

There is a one third reduction in the risk of going into hospital associated with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 compared with Delta, researchers at Imperial College London said in scientific advice published by the British government on Friday.

The reduction in risk from Omicron compared to Delta increased to two-thirds when looking at severe outcomes such as formal admission or death, the researchers said.

