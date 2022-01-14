Six new Omicron cases in Manipur

Six new Omicron cases were detected in Manipur on Friday, said a release issued by K Rajo Singh, the director of health services.

With that, the number of people in the state infected with the new variant of coronavirus rose to seven, the release said.

Containment measures have been taken and contracts of the patients traced, it stated.

All patients are being made to undergo isolation. They aget discharged after their RT-PCR test gives negative results, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)