Six new Omicron cases in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six new Omicron cases were detected in Manipur on Friday, said a release issued by K Rajo Singh, the director of health services.

With that, the number of people in the state infected with the new variant of coronavirus rose to seven, the release said.

Containment measures have been taken and contracts of the patients traced, it stated.

All patients are being made to undergo isolation. They aget discharged after their RT-PCR test gives negative results, the release added.

