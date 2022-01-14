Left Menu

Eight million people tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain, health data shows

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain since the pandemic started in 2020 has reached 8 million, according to Health Ministry data on Friday. The number of cases increased by 162,500 since Thursday. Spain's 14-day coronavirus infection rate rose to 3,192 cases per 100,000 on Friday, government data showed, compared with 3,156 cases per 100,000 on Thursday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 23:46 IST
Spain's 14-day coronavirus infection rate rose to 3,192 cases per 100,000 on Friday, government data showed, compared with 3,156 cases per 100,000 on Thursday. The total number of people infected with COVID-19 stood at 8,093,036, while the death toll was 90,759, the data showed.

Since November infections have climbed without interruption, turbo-charged by the Omicron variant's greater transmissibility and large swathes of the population mixing over Christmas, although hospital admissions remain well below those seen in earlier waves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

