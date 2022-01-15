Left Menu

Himachal adds 1,959 Covid cases, active infection count surpasses 10K

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-01-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 20:39 IST
Himachal adds 1,959 Covid cases, active infection count surpasses 10K
Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported 1,959 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday that raised its tally to 2,42,289, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,872 as no new coronavirus-linked fatality was recorded on Saturday.

Eight of total 12 districts in the state reported 108 to 339 new cases.

A maximum of 339 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Kangra, followed by 317 in Solan, 287 in Shimla, 225 in Mandi, 187 in Una, 157 in Sirmaur, 140 in Hamirpur, 108 in Bilaspur, 92 in Chamba, 85 in Kullu, 15 in Kinnaur and seven in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 10,553 from 9,529 on Friday, the official said.

Besides, 935 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,27,830, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

