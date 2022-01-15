Number of French COVID ICU patiens eases

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in France has fallen for the third day in a row, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

France reported 3,852 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units on Saturday, 43 fewer than Friday. The number of people to have died of COVID-19 in hospitals rose by 148 to 99,657.

