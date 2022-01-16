Vaccination added great strength to fight against Covid: PM Modi
Lauding Indias COVID-19 vaccination drive as it completes a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it has added great strength to the fight against the pandemic and has resulted in saving lives and protecting livelihoods.When the pandemic first struck, not much was known about the virus.
- Country:
- India
Lauding India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as it completes a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it has added great strength to the fight against the pandemic and has resulted in saving lives and protecting livelihoods.
When the pandemic first struck, not much was known about the virus. However, our scientists and innovators immersed themselves in developing vaccines, he noted. India feels proud that our nation has been able to contribute to fighting the pandemic through vaccines, Modi tweeted.
''I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive,'' he said, adding that the role of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers is exceptional.
''When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride,'' he said. The prime minister asserted that India's approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science based. Health infrastructure is also being augmented to ensure that fellow citizens get proper care, he said, asking people to keep following all COVID-19 related protocols. The countrywide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Sunday completed one year, during which over 156.76 crore vaccine doses were administered.
According to Health Ministry officials, over 92 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 68 per cent have been fully vaccinated. The Centre will issue a postal stamp on Sunday afternoon to mark the completion of one year of the inoculation drive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
- India
- Health Ministry
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases over Rs 20,900 cr to about 10.09 cr farmers as 10th installment under PM-KISAN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to nation 13 projects and lays foundation stones of nine more worth Rs 4,815 crore in election-bound Manipur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozepur rally postponed: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Messing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security is not a coincidence, it was a conspiracy to assassinate him: Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Whatever steps need to be taken, will be taken: Union minister Anurag Thakur on security breach during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.