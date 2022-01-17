Left Menu

Japan gov't discussing quasi-state of emergency for Tokyo, surrounding areas -FNN

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-01-2022 07:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 07:23 IST
Japan gov't discussing quasi-state of emergency for Tokyo, surrounding areas -FNN
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's government has started discussions to apply a quasi-state of emergency on the capital Tokyo and its surrounding areas within the week, broadcaster FNN said on Monday, as COVID-19 cases rise.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday the capital would implement such measures if usage of critical care hospital beds climbed to 20%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022