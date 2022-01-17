Japan gov't discussing quasi-state of emergency for Tokyo, surrounding areas -FNN
Japan's government has started discussions to apply a quasi-state of emergency on the capital Tokyo and its surrounding areas within the week, broadcaster FNN said on Monday, as COVID-19 cases rise.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday the capital would implement such measures if usage of critical care hospital beds climbed to 20%.
