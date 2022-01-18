Delhi reports 11,684 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi registered 11,684 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the fall in the number of daily Covid cases continues, said the State Health Department on Tuesday. As per the bulletin provided by the Delhi government, the positivity rate for the day has declined to 22.47 per cent. A total of 52,002 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total cases of the disease in the national capital have gone up to 17,34,181. During the last 24 hours, 17,516 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 16,30,644.

38 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital due to the disease currently stands at 25,425. There are currently 78,112 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, out of which 63,432 are currently in home isolation. There are currently 37,540 containment zones in the national capital.

As per the bulletin, there are 2,730 patients admitted to hospitals across Delhi. Out of these patients, 140 are suspected to have COVID-19 while other 2,590 patients are confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these confirmed COVID-19 patients, 2,233 are from the national capital while 357 are from outside Delhi. Currently, there are 871 patients of the virus on Oxygen support, 837 on ICU support and 139 are on ventilator support in a serious condition.

The bulletin says that 82.51 per cent of beds in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are vacant, with 2,730 out of total 15,606 beds being currently occupied by patients. Similarly, out of 4,626 beds in COVID care centres, only 402 are occupied, leaving 91.31 per cent of beds vacant. In the COVID health centres, 94.3 per cent of beds are vacant as only 9 beds out of total 158 are currently occupied by the patients. During the last 24 hours, 1,51,314 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered, out of which 86,860 beneficiaries got their first dose while 45,582 people got their second dose of the vaccine.

During the last 24 hours, 48,387 beneficiaries aged 15-18 years got their first dose of the vaccine, taking the total count of beneficiaries in the aforementioned age bracket who have received their first dose to 6,13,992. A total of 18,872 beneficiaries received their precaution dose of the vaccine, taking the total beneficiaries of such dose of 1,47,257.

To date, a total of 2,87,09,662 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital. Out of this, 1,65,90,563 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,19,71,842 people have received their second dose. (ANI)

