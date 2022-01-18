Unvaccinated but certified: J-K administration launches drive to fix error

Jammu and Kashmir's health department has launched a special drive to identify people who have inadvertently received vaccination certificates without being fully inoculated against COVID-19, a government spokesman said on Tuesday. Authorities have been gathering inputs from such individuals and ensuring that they are fully vaccinated at the earliest, the spokesman said. He said the department has strictly instructed its staff to avoid such mistakes.

“During COVID-19 vaccination campaign, such isolated incidents of unintentional wrong entries have happened because of the sudden increase in data upload into the CoWIN portal,” he said, adding such cases constitute a“microscopic minority, perhaps in single digits”.

Jammu and Kashmir has administered around two crore doses so far. In a recent incident, the spokesman said, it was noticed that two beneficiaries, aged 51 and 49, from Sogam block of Kupwara district were inadvertently marked as vaccinated with their second dose on September 11, 2021, while they had received a single dose. Upon identification of the cases, immediate arrangements to administer the second dose at the beneficiaries' homes were made, he said.

